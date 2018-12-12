City of Fort St John releases construction values for November 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for November 2018.

For November, the value of the permits was $5,137,000.00 with 12 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for construction of a 10 unit multi-family complex with a construction value of $2,614,000.00.

- Advertisement -

In comparison to 2017, the overall construction value of the projects is down from $54,488,500.00 to $42,482,190.00; an approximate difference of $12 million.

Despite being down on the construction value, the number of permits issued for the year is up to 107 from last year’s number of 100; a difference of seven building permits.

You can view the full November 2018 building permit report here.