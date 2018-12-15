-9 C
Source City of Fort St. John
City of Fort St John seeking nominations of local athletes for Sports Celebration Wall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is looking to celebrate the success of the athletes, coaches, officials and community builders who have excelled in their sport in the past and present.

The City has been trying to add updated content to the electronic Sports Celebration Wall at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The City says they are currently open to nominations.

“If you or someone you know has achieved success as an athlete, coach, official or community builder at the Provincial, National or International level, please send us your information along with your photos.

For more information on the nomination process, you can send an email to legacy@fortstjohn.ca

