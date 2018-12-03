-8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 3, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Example
Home News City received application for Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store Licence
News

City received application for Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store Licence

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, BC – An applicant, under the name Glory Cannabis Company, has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store licence.

The Applicant, 1181393 B.C. Ltd. is proposed to be located at 9823 – 100 Street in Fort St. John which is in the allowable area of the City’s C-2 (Downtown Core Commercial) Zone for a cannabis retail store.

Proposed hours of operation are from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Monday to Thursday; 9:00 am to 10:00 pm Friday to Saturday; and 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Residents and owners of businesses located within a 0.8 kilometre (1/2 mile) radius of the proposed establishment may comment on this proposal by writing to:

City of Fort St. John
Attention: Laura Howes, Deputy City Clerk
10631 – 100 Street
Fort St. John, BC V1J 3Z5
Email: lhowes@fortstjohn.ca

Your letter must be received on or before Friday, January 4, 2019. Your name and residential/business address must be included. Please note that your comments may be made available to the applicant or Government Officials where disclosure is necessary to administer the licence application process.

PETITIONS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

To view the Public Notice CLICK HERE

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleHuskies Fill The Bus Food Drive huge success

RECENT STORIES

News

Huskies Fill The Bus Food Drive huge success

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 21st Annual Huskies Fill The Bus Food Drive was a huge success on...
Read more
News

PRRD hosts Southern Mountain Caribou Engagement

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The PRRD is hosting a meeting on December 7th, 2018, to receive a delegation from the...
Read more
News

In memory of Fred Jarvis

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Former Mayor of Taylor Fred Jarvis unexpectantly passed away, he was an important and influential person...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Out with the old and making way for new, Northwoods Inn...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northwoods Inn on Alaska Hwy has been sold and will be torn down to make room for new...

Incconu Swim Club hosts Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet over the weekend

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – on the dark side...

One man killed in a single vehicle collision in Chetwynd

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.