City received application for Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store Licence

FORT ST. JOHN, BC – An applicant, under the name Glory Cannabis Company, has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store licence.

The Applicant, 1181393 B.C. Ltd. is proposed to be located at 9823 – 100 Street in Fort St. John which is in the allowable area of the City’s C-2 (Downtown Core Commercial) Zone for a cannabis retail store.

Proposed hours of operation are from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Monday to Thursday; 9:00 am to 10:00 pm Friday to Saturday; and 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Residents and owners of businesses located within a 0.8 kilometre (1/2 mile) radius of the proposed establishment may comment on this proposal by writing to:

City of Fort St. John

Attention: Laura Howes, Deputy City Clerk

10631 – 100 Street

Fort St. John, BC V1J 3Z5

Email: lhowes@fortstjohn.ca

Your letter must be received on or before Friday, January 4, 2019. Your name and residential/business address must be included. Please note that your comments may be made available to the applicant or Government Officials where disclosure is necessary to administer the licence application process.

PETITIONS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

To view the Public Notice CLICK HERE