City reminding residents wrapping paper, bows and ribbon is not recyclable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is reminding residents that wrapping paper cannot be recycled.

Wrapping paper, bags, ribbon and bows are garbage and not recycling.

For those that missed garbage pick up on Tuesday because of Christmas, garbage will be picked up on Wednesday instead.

For those with a real tree, the City will be doing a curbside pick-up on January 5. Make sure to have your tree at the curb by 8 a.m. that day. You can also drop off your real tree at the City’s Ground Building between January 5 and January 13. Artificial trees must be thrown in the garbage.

Here is a full list of Christmas recycling reminders from the City of Fort St. John:

