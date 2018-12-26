City reminding residents wrapping paper, bows and ribbon is not recyclable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is reminding residents that wrapping paper cannot be recycled.
Wrapping paper, bags, ribbon and bows are garbage and not recycling.
For those that missed garbage pick up on Tuesday because of Christmas, garbage will be picked up on Wednesday instead.
For those with a real tree, the City will be doing a curbside pick-up on January 5. Make sure to have your tree at the curb by 8 a.m. that day. You can also drop off your real tree at the City’s Ground Building between January 5 and January 13. Artificial trees must be thrown in the garbage.
Here is a full list of Christmas recycling reminders from the City of Fort St. John:
• Christmas wrap, bags, ribbons and bows are garbage, not recycling.
• Artificial trees are not recyclable plastic so they are garbage.
• If you have a real tree, you can place it on the curb before 8 am on January 5 for pick up or drop it off at the City’s Grounds Building between January 5 and 13.
• Blocks of Styrofoam that your electronics and toys came packed in can be taken to a recycling depot for recycling but can NOT go in your bin.
• Break your cardboard down so it all fits in your blue bin – or take a load to a depot just to save space for your other recyclables. They have bins right outside so you can drop it off any time.
• No glass or soft plastics in the blue bins.