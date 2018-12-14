-2.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 14, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A map of the proposed 100th St. Greenway project. Photo by City of Fort St. John
Home News City shares more about consultation plans for 100 street
News

City shares more about consultation plans for 100 street

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 100th Street underground infrastructure is ageing and needing replacement, the City feels this is a good time to get input from residents on the future of the Street.

By using the 100 Street Greenway Charrette to gather information, a charrette is an engagement technique designed to engage the community over a short period of time to gather feedback on topics such as urban design, zoning regulations, transportation, environment, and economic considerations.

At the Regular Council Meeting on December 10th, 2018, Council awarded MODUS Planning, Design & Engineering Inc. and Urban Systems Ltd. the contract for the 100 Street Greenway CHarrette. This charette will address the redesign, reconfiguration and reconstruction of this important street.

- Advertisement -

Wanting to encourage redevelopment and energize downtown the 100 Street Greenway was identified as one of the 10 Big Moves in the Downtown Action Plan. The Charrette will build and integrate key aspects of both the Downtown Action Plan and the Transportation Master plan which were adopted by Council in 2015.

“We know we must replace the underground utilities, which will be both costly and disruptive. This charette process will provide the best way to complete the project with the least amount of disruption to the businesses and community and plan for the look and feel once the project is complete,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman

For more information on the charette CLICK HERE

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleHuskies on the road this weekend for two game series against Navigators
Next articleNPSS Student signs with UNBC Timberwolves

RECENT STORIES

News

New Vein Viewer recieved by FSJ Community Cancer Centre

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Chemotherapy patients will benefit from the help of a new Vein Viewing machine. The Vein...
Read more
Canadian Press

Suncor Energy to increase production despite curtailments

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Suncor Energy Inc. is planning to grow production by about 10 percent, even after Alberta's mandatory production...
Read more
News

NEATS Wildlings say Thank you to Council

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN. B.C. - NEAT's new program Wildlings went in front of City Council to share the success of...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Suncor Energy to increase production despite curtailments

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Suncor Energy Inc. is planning to grow production by about 10 percent, even after Alberta's mandatory production curtailments. The company says it expects...

NEATS Wildlings say Thank you to Council

Suncor plans 10% production increase for 2019, holds capex spending steady

Avalanche Canada issues special avalanche warning for this weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.