City shares more about consultation plans for 100 street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 100th Street underground infrastructure is ageing and needing replacement, the City feels this is a good time to get input from residents on the future of the Street.

By using the 100 Street Greenway Charrette to gather information, a charrette is an engagement technique designed to engage the community over a short period of time to gather feedback on topics such as urban design, zoning regulations, transportation, environment, and economic considerations.

At the Regular Council Meeting on December 10th, 2018, Council awarded MODUS Planning, Design & Engineering Inc. and Urban Systems Ltd. the contract for the 100 Street Greenway CHarrette. This charette will address the redesign, reconfiguration and reconstruction of this important street.

Wanting to encourage redevelopment and energize downtown the 100 Street Greenway was identified as one of the 10 Big Moves in the Downtown Action Plan. The Charrette will build and integrate key aspects of both the Downtown Action Plan and the Transportation Master plan which were adopted by Council in 2015.

“We know we must replace the underground utilities, which will be both costly and disruptive. This charette process will provide the best way to complete the project with the least amount of disruption to the businesses and community and plan for the look and feel once the project is complete,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman

For more information on the charette CLICK HERE