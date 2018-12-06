-10.2 C
C.M. Finch Elementary School
CM Finch Elementary School contributes to Poppy Campaign

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – C.M. Finch Elementary School recently donated $975.00 to the Fort St. John Poppy Campaign.

The money was raised through the School where students and community members donated money towards the Poppy Campaign.

The $975.00 donation now brings the Campaign’s total to $45,503.48.

Co-Campaign Manager Tina Tucker says they are grateful for the support from the community in Fort St. John.

“I am proud to say thanks to all the volunteers who helped make the Poppy campaign a huge success this year. I just want to say thank you Fort St. John for supporting our local Veterans and their families.”

The Poppy Fund provides support to Veterans, including Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP, and their families who are in need.

 

Scott Brooks
