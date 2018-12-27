-19.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
An oilsands bitumen puck. Source CN
Home Canadian Press CN Rail lining up pilot plant partners to make oilsands bitumen pucks
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

CN Rail lining up pilot plant partners to make oilsands bitumen pucks

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – Canadian National Railway Co. says it is planning to build a pilot plant worth up to $50 million next year to create pucks made of oilsands bitumen to transport by rail and ships to customers around the world.

CN has been working for years on a technology that mixes and coats the heavy, sticky oil with polymer plastic, creating a pellet-shaped product called CanaPux that can be shipped in an open rail car and will float if spilled into water.

- Advertisement -

James Cairns, vice-president of petroleum and chemicals at CN, says the railway is in discussions with the federal and Alberta governments, along with potential oilsands industry partners and the Heart Lake First Nation of northern Alberta, to fund the 10,000-barrel-per-day pilot plant.

He says he hopes pilot project costs will be split into thirds between CN, government and industry.

If the pilot succeeds, CN would build a commercial-sized plant with capacity to convert up to 50,000 barrels per day of heavy crude.

Cairns says the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with an unnamed Asian customer who is interested in importing the pucks to his country and separating the oil and polymer for processing and sale.

“It’s not going to replace pipelines, not even close,” Cairns said, noting the current mismatch between pipeline capacity and western Canadian oil production that has been blamed for punishing price discounts.

“This is just another idea, another way of getting Canadian product to market, that we can build upon.”

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleNew Years Celebrations around Fort St. John
Next articleAn abundant Christmas Hamper Campaign for the Salvation Army

RECENT STORIES

News

An abundant Christmas Hamper Campaign for the Salvation Army

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the generous help from the community this year, the more people donated, the...
Read more
News

New Years Celebrations around Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tis' the season to celebrate and ring in the New Year and here is...
Read more
News

The Gallagher’s most festive light display

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - For the past 15 years Gallagher's light display has been the fulfillment of a...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

City’s Christmas Tree Pick-Up

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City's Annual Christmas Tree pick up is quickly approaching. If you are looking for ways to dispose of your real...

Fort St John Flyers suffer tough loss against Canucks as they...

Influenza is on the rise during winter months

New documentary features local Paralympic athlete Bo Hedges

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.