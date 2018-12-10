CODE RED is seeking Donations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – CODE RED is a week-long feminine hygiene drive from December 17th – 21st, 2018

CODE RED is a Campaign that is collecting feminine hygiene products for those in need, these items are often overlooked and are essential for a woman, for one week, once a month.

Creator of the campaign Jessica Telizyn is a resident of FSJ who is currently enrolled in University in another Province and was inspired by a ‘Period Club’ at her school, she recognized there is a real need for this type of help in any community.

All collected feminine hygiene products are broken into period-packs that will be donated to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Society. The campaign will help women to have access to the tampons or pads they need to get them through the month when in some cases they could be going without feminine hygiene products altogether.

Donating can be newly purchased boxes as well as open boxes of pads or tampons that you may have as these items are individually wrapped and are ok to donate. The last day of the drive these packages will be separated to create period-packs, customized bags including the supplies needed to help that individual woman get through her menstrual cycle.

Although this drive is focused on feminine sanitary protection, other toiletries will be accepted such as shampoo and body wash.

Drop off locations:

Comfort & Joy

Taylor District Ice Center Concession

Whole Wheat and Honey

Investors Group Wealth Management

A link to the FB Page CLICK HERE

A link to the FB Event Page CLICK HERE