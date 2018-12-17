-11 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 17, 2018
News

Coldest Night of the Year 2019

FORT ST. JOHN. B.C. – Fort St. John Community Bridge is hosting the Annual Coldest Night of the Year walk. A family fun event that raises money for the less fortunate in our community.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Community Bridge would like to send out a reminder to mark February 23rd, 2019 in your calendars to participate and walk in the Coldest Night of the Year Fundraiser. Registration for the walk is $25 which includes an entry for the walk, a commemorative toque, delicious chilli dinner donated by the NLC and more great prizes donated by local companies. Walkers can choose to fundraise for the entry to the event in exchange for the $25 entry.

The walk starts and finishes at the Northern Lights College, which can be either a 2km or 5km walk from the College to the Credit Union and then back to the college.  This year goal is to raise $25,000. Over the past two years, Community Bridge has raised $40,000. These monies continue to help provide high quality, accessible, inclusive, and flexible services for the needy in the Peace Region.

This Fundraiser helps to continue providing education, support and professional counselling programs, to individuals and families. Counselling and support services, including violence and homelessness prevention, family-strengthening, women’s outreach, and youth justice help build better lives.

Community Bridge is committed to creating a safe, caring environment for people to nurture their emotional and social well-being.

Walkers can choose to be solo or join a team! Dressing up is welcomed and encouraged, just remember, Its Cold Out There!

To Visit the Official Page CLICK HERE 

