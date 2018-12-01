Collision blocking Alaska Highway near Mile 112

UPDATE – Traffic is moving again in both directions in the area of the collision.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Several eyewitnesses, report a collision near Mile 112 of the Alaska Highway.

The collision is blocking the Alaska Highway in both directions and apparently involves a crew bus and another truck. The RCMP have confirmed a crash has happened, but members have only just arrived on scene.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see, email news@moosefm.ca any pictures or information.

Eyewitnesses tell Energeticcity.ca traffic is backed up for over a kilometre in both directions.

As we get more information, we will update this post.