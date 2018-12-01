-5.5 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, December 1, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Collision blocking Alaska Highway near Mile 112
News

Collision blocking Alaska Highway near Mile 112

Adam Reaburn

UPDATE – Traffic is moving again in both directions in the area of the collision.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Several eyewitnesses, report a collision near Mile 112 of the Alaska Highway.

The collision is blocking the Alaska Highway in both directions and apparently involves a crew bus and another truck.  The RCMP have confirmed a crash has happened, but members have only just arrived on scene.

- Advertisement -

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see, email news@moosefm.ca any pictures or information.

A photo of the traffic backed up along the Alaska Highway – Submitted

Eyewitnesses tell Energeticcity.ca traffic is backed up for over a kilometre in both directions.

As we get more information, we will update this post.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleOverflowing oil production continues to dampen oilpatch outlook, prices

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Overflowing oil production continues to dampen oilpatch outlook, prices

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Oil market analyst Kevin Birn likens Western Canada's crude supply to a bathtub with a drain...
Read more
News

Santa Claus parade tonight in Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, BC - The Annual FSJ Santa Claus parade will happen Saturday night, December 1st at 5...
Read more
News

West Fraser announces holiday curtailments in Chetwynd

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - West Fraser has announced holiday curtailments at four mills in B.C., including the mill in Chetwynd. The...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Regional District and Residents want Caribou Recovery Program halted

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Union of B.C. Municipalities published an update from provincial officials in regards to the Southern Mountain Caribou Recovery...

Flyers win close game against Athletics

Highway 29 closed between Chetwynd and Moberly Lake Road

Trackers to host Royals on Sunday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.