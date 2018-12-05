-6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Community Christmas Light Tour – presented by Burger King and Moose FM

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Burger King and Moose FM present a Community Christmas Light Tour December 17 and 18, 2018.

Book your seating starting at 10 a.m. December 5 online at www.energetictickets.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source on 100 ST. The bus is provided by Energetic Services, it will tour around the community and look at all the decorated homes.

The tour will leave at 7 p.m. each night from Burger King and the Gateway Plaza.  When you book your seat, the ticket includes dinner at Burger King.

Use your ticket that will be emailed to you this week and redeem it for dinner.
You’ll get to choose from the following options:

  • A Whopper Combo
  • Original Chicken Combo
  • Or a Kids Meal

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth (three to 12) and children under three are free, but must sit on a parents lap due to available space on the bus.  A family four-pack (two adult tickets and two youth tickets) of tickets will be available for only $45.

Seating is limited to the first 50 people a night who book their tickets.

Adam Reaburn
