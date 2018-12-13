Consultation meeting held on for new Seniors Housing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A consultation meeting for the Continuum of Seniors Housing was held on December 13 at the Fort St. John Seniors Hall.

Senior citizens attended the meeting to learn about the future of senior living in Fort St. John, presented by Ron Brar and Kevin Pearson of Peace Enterprises Ltd. and Peace Holdings Inc.

Currently, Peace Enterprises Ltd. is in the process of designing a community that accommodates a full continuum of care for older adults.

In a study, conducted by Northern B.C. Housing, the population of Fort St. John is expected to grow by 46 percent by 2036, with the senior population, 65 plus, expected to grow by 172 percent.

With the senior population expected to rise, Brar says there is a real short-coming for senior housing.

“We see there is a real short-coming here. We want to come up with a solution, we want to have the right team, and we want to make it based on what your needs are.”

Brar and Pearson presented the six levels of Continuum of Care, that features six designs of potential senior housing.

Attendees were given surveys to fill out, asking them to list each level on an importance scale; one being most important on the priority list, with six being the least important.

The information collected from the surveys will be used as input for further planning.

Both Brar and Pearson encourage everyone to complete the survey as this project is not just for the seniors of today, but for the future as well.

Focus groups for the project will take place from January 23 to 25, 2019.

Surveys can be submitted by visiting the Fort St. John Century 21 Realty.