Council approves re-zoning for new Co-op Gas Bar

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has approved the re-zoning of land for a new Co-op Gas Station.

The land, located at the corner of 114A avenue and 100 street, will see a 2,800 square-foot convenience store, gas pumps, car wash and propane service.

During a public hearing Monday night, two residents from the MacKenzie Place townhouse development, located next to the property, expressed their concerns with the project.

Resident Paula Felix said that privacy is one of the main issues “there’s only one fence separating the property. In the plan, there will be a road to the entrance of the car wash. The distance between the fence and peoples decks, kitchens and living rooms is from here to yourself. The fence is not high enough.”

In June a resident of MacKenzie Place submitted a petition against the project with 23 signatures. The City also conducted an online survey with 65% of respondents in favour of a gas station. Most common concerns were regarding the visual impact of the development, noise, traffic and pedestrian safety.

Fort St. John Co-op General Manager, Brad Lussier, made a presentation during the public hearing. “We try to be really good neighbours and try and make sure everything is very neat and tidy.”



Councillor Bolin said the design has changed after a community meeting earlier this year. “You’ve listened to the comments from the meeting that night. As far as the two-metre height of the trees and the flow of traffic into the station. Thank you for listening to what people were saying”.

Council voted unanimously to support the re-zoning to allow the project to move forward.

