Council rejects proposed Toboggan Hill Snow Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John Staff presented Council with options to develop the Toboggan Hill Park for the upcoming 2020 Winter Games.

Staff asked Council if there would be interest in a temporary or permanent structure to support a working snow hill feature used in competitions for Freestyle and Snowboarding at the Winter Games.

Freestyle is the discipline of skiing over moguls and doing aerials while Snowboarding is a newly added event to the Winter Games with the 1/2 pipe and slopestyle events.

- Advertisement -

Council stated; Since the creation of a snow park at Toboggan Hill Park was not part of Councils strategic plan and has not been included in the 2019 or future capital budgets, the request for consideration was declined.

In 2017, community volunteers built a temporary snowboard park on Toboggan Hill.