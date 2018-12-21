Crews working to clear Thursday heavy snowfall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The snowfall warning issued on Thursday has ended for northeast B.C.

Caribou Road Services says the South Peace received anywhere from 6 to 17 cm of snow during Thursday’s storm. The largest accumulations were in Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge and the Pine Pass of anywhere between 15 and 17 cm.

“A powerful Pacific storm slammed into Vancouver Island Thursday afternoon, bringing an abundance of moisture from the Pacific into British Columbia, including the North Peace region. Officially, 13 cm of snow was reported in Fort St. John, but there were localized higher amounts in the region and strong winds gusting over 50 km/h caused extensive blowing and drifting snow,” Doug Gillham, Meteorologist from The Weather Network goes on to say, “This same storm caused widespread wind damage across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. The wind gusted to 101 km/h in Abbotsford and Lennard Island Lighthouse reported a gust to 144 km/h along the west coast of Vancouver Island. Over a half million BC Hydro customers were without power during the height of the storm late on Thursday.”

In the South Peace, Caribou Road Services says crews were on the roads overnight along with hired equipment to combat drifting issues and snow accumulation. Crews and hired equipment are out there again today plowing and sanding.

The City of FSJ is working on Haul Off and Priority 1 routes. Additionally, they have contracted loaders working in the northwest part of town.

Please give our crews plenty of space to work so we can clear the snow as efficiently as possible. Remember, sidewalks must be cleared within 48 hours after the last snowfall. Snow from your sidewalk can go on the road, but snow from your driveway has to stay on your property.

Drivebc.ca lists all area highways as having compact snow between and slippery sections. For more information on local highways and webcameras of the area, visit www.drivebc.ca