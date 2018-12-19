CRTC reducing unsolicited and illegitimate calls to Canadians

OTTAWA and GATINEAU, QC – The CRTC are offering Canadians a higher level of protection by implementing a system to block calls within their networks.

Telecommunications service providers must implement this system by December 19, 2019. This system identifies calls with caller identification (caller ID) information that either exceeds 15 digits or does not conform to a number that can be dialled (for example, 000-000-0000) which will be blocked before reaching the subscriber.

Providers that currently offer their subscribers call-filtering services, which are more advanced call-management features, will not have this obligation.

- Advertisement -

“The CRTC is taking a variety of actions to tackle nuisance calls. We are confident that this latest decision will help reduce the number of illegitimate calls Canadians are forced to deal with regularly. A call-blocking system will provide them with an additional level of protection, while ensuring they continue to receive legitimate calls, and encourage providers to continue their work on this issue.” said Ian Scott, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC.