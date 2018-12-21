-5.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 21, 2018
News

Current list of cancelled school buses

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School buses that are cancelled in the FSJ and surrounding areas due to the snow.

The following are the cancelled routes and their Drivers;

  • Wolfgang Emme – Wonowon Bus – Route 1
  • Brenda Hickson – Doig Bus – Route 48
  • Corina Stotz – Upper Pine – Route 58
  • Ann Loewen – Upper Cache-  Route 23
  • Harvey Rempel – Rose Prairie – Route 20
  • Ken Gilmour – Doig – Upper Pine – Route 51
  • Amanda Gifford – Baldonnel – Route 55
  • Dennis Wollen – Upper Pine – Route 52
  • Brandy Frocklage – Alaska Highway – Route 21
  • Rachel Vermette – Charlie Lake – Route  16
  • Alana Copeland – Upper Pine – Route 54
  • Bailie Hambrook – Upper Pine – Route 57
  • Becky Rough – Frozen John – Route 19
  • Deb Gilmore – Charlie Lake – Route 15
  • Brandy Cantrill – Clearview – Route 68
  • Stephanie Anderson – Charlie Lake – Route 28
  • Kathy Friesen – Baldonnel – Route 37

Buses and their routes that were cancelled this morning will be cancelled this afternoon, this list was received at 8:30am

