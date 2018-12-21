Current list of cancelled school buses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School buses that are cancelled in the FSJ and surrounding areas due to the snow.

The following are the cancelled routes and their Drivers;

Wolfgang Emme – Wonowon Bus – Route 1

Brenda Hickson – Doig Bus – Route 48

Corina Stotz – Upper Pine – Route 58

Ann Loewen – Upper Cache- Route 23

Harvey Rempel – Rose Prairie – Route 20

Ken Gilmour – Doig – Upper Pine – Route 51

Amanda Gifford – Baldonnel – Route 55

Dennis Wollen – Upper Pine – Route 52

Brandy Frocklage – Alaska Highway – Route 21

Rachel Vermette – Charlie Lake – Route 16

Alana Copeland – Upper Pine – Route 54

Bailie Hambrook – Upper Pine – Route 57

Becky Rough – Frozen John – Route 19

Deb Gilmore – Charlie Lake – Route 15

Brandy Cantrill – Clearview – Route 68

Stephanie Anderson – Charlie Lake – Route 28

Kathy Friesen – Baldonnel – Route 37

Buses and their routes that were cancelled this morning will be cancelled this afternoon, this list was received at 8:30am