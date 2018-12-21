Current list of cancelled school buses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School buses that are cancelled in the FSJ and surrounding areas due to the snow.
The following are the cancelled routes and their Drivers;
- Wolfgang Emme – Wonowon Bus – Route 1
- Brenda Hickson – Doig Bus – Route 48
- Corina Stotz – Upper Pine – Route 58
- Ann Loewen – Upper Cache- Route 23
- Harvey Rempel – Rose Prairie – Route 20
- Ken Gilmour – Doig – Upper Pine – Route 51
- Amanda Gifford – Baldonnel – Route 55
- Dennis Wollen – Upper Pine – Route 52
- Brandy Frocklage – Alaska Highway – Route 21
- Rachel Vermette – Charlie Lake – Route 16
- Alana Copeland – Upper Pine – Route 54
- Bailie Hambrook – Upper Pine – Route 57
- Becky Rough – Frozen John – Route 19
- Deb Gilmore – Charlie Lake – Route 15
- Brandy Cantrill – Clearview – Route 68
- Stephanie Anderson – Charlie Lake – Route 28
- Kathy Friesen – Baldonnel – Route 37
Buses and their routes that were cancelled this morning will be cancelled this afternoon, this list was received at 8:30am
