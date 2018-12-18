-3.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing 49 year old
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing 49 year old

Adam Reaburn

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dawson Creek man.

Kenneth Law, 49 years old, was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on December 11th, when he was last seen at the hospital. Law has had sporadic contact with family but has not revealed his location.

The Dawson Creek RCMP are concerned about Law’s well being as he may require medication.

- Advertisement -

LAW is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Skinny build
  • Thinning grey hair
  • 5’10
  • Blue eyes

Last seen wearing:

  • Black toque
  • Black jacket
  • Black sweatpants
  • White runners
  • Black carry on suitcase
  • Blue backpack

Anyone with information on Law’s location is requested to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleOttawa to announce $1.6 billion boost Tuesday for battered energy sector

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Ottawa to announce $1.6 billion boost Tuesday for battered energy sector

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - Canada's battered energy industry will get a $1.6-billion boost from Ottawa on Tuesday to try to...
Read more
Canadian Press

Ottawa to announce help for struggling oil patch, but no money for rail cars yet

Canadian Press -
Ottawa, O.N. - The federal government is taking a step Tuesday to help Canada's battered energy industry. Natural Resources Minister...
Read more
News

Fort Nelson receives a surprise food delivery

Tracy Teves -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - A refrigerated food truck slipped then tipped over in a ditch, north of Fort Nelson leaving...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Fort Nelson receives a surprise food delivery

Tracy Teves -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - A refrigerated food truck slipped then tipped over in a ditch, north of Fort Nelson leaving its food available for residents...

Prince George RCMP looking for missing person

Protesters boo Quebec, free trade at Calgary rally supporting oil industry

Huskies sweep weekend series against North Peace Navigators

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.