Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing 49 year old

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dawson Creek man.

Kenneth Law, 49 years old, was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on December 11th, when he was last seen at the hospital. Law has had sporadic contact with family but has not revealed his location.

The Dawson Creek RCMP are concerned about Law’s well being as he may require medication.

LAW is described as:

Caucasian

Skinny build

Thinning grey hair

5’10

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing:

Black toque

Black jacket

Black sweatpants

White runners

Black carry on suitcase

Blue backpack

Anyone with information on Law’s location is requested to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.