-17.3 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, December 23, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Images
Home News Dawson Creek receives third application for non-medical cannabis retail store license
News

Dawson Creek receives third application for non-medical cannabis retail store license

Tracy Teves
- Advertisement -

DAWSON CREEK, B.C.- Flora Recreational Cannabis has applied to the City for a retail licence.

This is Dawson Creek’s third application, Northern Cannabis applied for the proposed location of 10112 10th Street and Starbuds seeks to set up at the Dawson Creek Mall.

Pursuant to the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, the City of Dawson Creek hereby advises that Flora (Dawson Creek) Enterprises Inc. has made an application for a Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store Licence to be located at 1101A 103rd Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC.

Anyone who feels that they may be affected by this application is asked to submit their written comments no later than January 11, 2019, to:

Cindy Fisher, Deputy Corporate Officer
City of Dawson Creek
P.O. Box 150, 10105 12A Street
Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4G4
Email: [email protected]

If you require further information regarding this application please contact Aaron Thompson, City Planner, at 250.784.3601.

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleLNG Canada partner Petronas cuts natural gas output due to plunging prices

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

LNG Canada partner Petronas cuts natural gas output due to plunging prices

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Natural gas prices in Western Canada are so low that a partner in the country's first...
Read more
Canadian Press

Convoys in support of oil industry continue in Alberta and Saskatchewan

Canadian Press -
MEDICINE HAT, A.B. - Convoys of trucks rolled slowly through Alberta and Saskatchewan on Saturday as demonstrations in support...
Read more
News

Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP along with Peace River Traffic Services are investigating a collision on Highway 97 that...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP along with Peace River Traffic Services are investigating a collision on Highway 97 that claimed the life of a...

Canadian federation is fractured, New Brunswick’s rookie premier says

MEG Energy to waive rights plan in takeover fight with Husky...

Highway 97 closed between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.