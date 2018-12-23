Dawson Creek receives third application for non-medical cannabis retail store license

- Advertisement -

DAWSON CREEK, B.C.- Flora Recreational Cannabis has applied to the City for a retail licence.

This is Dawson Creek’s third application, Northern Cannabis applied for the proposed location of 10112 10th Street and Starbuds seeks to set up at the Dawson Creek Mall.

Pursuant to the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, the City of Dawson Creek hereby advises that Flora (Dawson Creek) Enterprises Inc. has made an application for a Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store Licence to be located at 1101A 103rd Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC.

Anyone who feels that they may be affected by this application is asked to submit their written comments no later than January 11, 2019, to:

Cindy Fisher, Deputy Corporate Officer

City of Dawson Creek

P.O. Box 150, 10105 12A Street

Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4G4

Email: [email protected]

If you require further information regarding this application please contact Aaron Thompson, City Planner, at 250.784.3601.