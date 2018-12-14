Death outside Pouce Pub deemed not suspicious

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The RCMP say the death of an adult male found in Pouce Coupe on December 8th is not suspicious.

In a press release Thursday, the RCMP say the case has been referred to the B.C. Coroner Service for further investigation. Although the cause of death will not be released by the RCMP, there is no evidence of foul play.

On December 8, 2018, the RCMP were called to the parking lot of the Pouce Pub for a man laying down.

The adult male was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The RCMP wish to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.