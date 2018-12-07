-8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 7, 2018
Photo by Tracy Teves
News

Doig River First Nations makes a Donation to the Salvation Army

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Doig River First Nations presented a donation in the amount of $2500.00 to the Salvation Army for their Christmas Hamper Campaign.

Chief Trevor Makadahay presented Cameron Eggie, Executive Director – Northern Centre of Hope with the Donation at the recent ‘World Cafe’ event held December 5th at the Northern Grand Hotel.

The donation was given to go towards the Christmas Hamper Campaign, a service that the Salvation Army provides for anyone in the community to apply for. Unlike the Food Bank, an income matrix is used to assess and prioritize the need. The Salvation Army assesses household income vs expenses to determine the value of the hamper.

With an increase in demand for these hampers, the donation will be of great help for the Salvation Army.

If you would like to donate to the Christmas Hamper Campaign, donations can be dropped off at the Community & Family Services office, 10116 100 Ave.
Distribution Day of the hampers is Wednesday, December 19th.

