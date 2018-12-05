Eight people join the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results are in for the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors Election for a two-year term starting in the 2018-2019 term.
A total of 12 candidates were in the running to fill eight positions on the Board.
After an extensive voting process that began on November 20 and closed on November 30, the results have now been released.
- Russ Beerling
- Jesse Braun
- Amy Forsythe
- Chuck Fowler
- Kevin Jolly
- Shelly Sorensen
- Nelson Stowe
- Julie Ziebart
The 2018 – 2019 board is also comprised of existing Board members who are serving the 2nd half of their term:
- Connor Bull
- Christopher Flury
- Miranda Flury (Synergy Rep)
- Justin McKinnon
- Julie Roach Burns
Executive Director of the Chamber, Lilia Hansen, says the nominee list showed great interest and that there was a great voters turnout.
“The calibre of nominees was very high, and we saw good voter interest in this election from you, our membership. On behalf of the entire Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce, I would like to sincerely thank our outgoing board members Tony Zabinsky and Ramona McDonald for their guidance, hard work and dedication to our Chamber network over the years.”
Earlier this month, Executive Director Lilia Hansen announced that she would be retiring from the Chamber. It will be up to the new Board of Directors to appoint the next Executive Director once the term commences on December 11, 2018.