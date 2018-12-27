Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

OTTAWA, O.N. – Enbridge is getting a $14.7-million refund on fees it paid Canada’s federal energy regulator for a pipeline it won’t build.

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C., but the plan came apart when the federal Liberals banned tanker traffic from British Columbia’s northern coast.

- Advertisement -

Without oil tankers to serve the port, there was no point in sending Alberta bitumen to Kitimat and the project died in 2016.

Enbridge had paid the National Energy Board $14.7 million in fees to monitor the pipeline’s construction and operation, which was a tiny fraction of the price of building it.

The energy company asked for a refund earlier this year and just before Christmas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet agreed.

Enbridge says it is still out $373 million in lost costs for the cancelled project.