-19.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A stock image of the Kinder Morgan office in Houston
Home Canadian Press Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA, O.N. – Enbridge is getting a $14.7-million refund on fees it paid Canada’s federal energy regulator for a pipeline it won’t build.

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C., but the plan came apart when the federal Liberals banned tanker traffic from British Columbia’s northern coast.

- Advertisement -

Without oil tankers to serve the port, there was no point in sending Alberta bitumen to Kitimat and the project died in 2016.

Enbridge had paid the National Energy Board $14.7 million in fees to monitor the pipeline’s construction and operation, which was a tiny fraction of the price of building it.

The energy company asked for a refund earlier this year and just before Christmas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet agreed.

Enbridge says it is still out $373 million in lost costs for the cancelled project.

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP arrest male after he barricaded himself in a home
Next articleGasoline prices in most of Canada set to rise this weekend from 18 month lows

RECENT STORIES

News

Heavy snow expected in the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A special weather statement has been issued for the B.C. Peace and a snowfall...
Read more
News

An abundant Christmas Hamper Campaign for the Salvation Army

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the generous help from the community this year, the more people donated, the...
Read more
Canadian Press

CN Rail lining up pilot plant partners to make oilsands bitumen pucks

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Canadian National Railway Co. says it is planning to build a pilot plant worth up to $50...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

New Years Celebrations around Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tis' the season to celebrate and ring in the New Year and here is a list of events in...

The Gallagher’s most festive light display

City’s Christmas Tree Pick-Up

Fort St John Flyers suffer tough loss against Canucks as they...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.