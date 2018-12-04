-3.8 C
Al Monaco, CEO of Enbridge Energy
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Enbridge sells distribution business in N.B. to Algonquin Power and Utilities

Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to sell its natural gas distribution business in New Brunswick to Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. for $331 million in cash.

Enbridge Gas New Brunswick operates and maintains more than 1,200 km of natural gas distribution pipeline in 12 communities in New Brunswick with 12,000 customers.

The company says employees, customers, partners and suppliers can expect no change to the day-to-day operations as it works to complete the deal.

Algonquin says it plans to maintain local employment and the existing operating and management structure.

The sale is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

It is expected to close in 2019.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

