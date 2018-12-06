Eric Stutzman on the slow road to recovery

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Fort St. John resident Eric Stutzman is still in the ICU of Vancouver General Hospital yet Stutzman has had small steps of progress towards recovery.

Mid-November Stutzman after a mini-stroke at work went to the Hospital and after many tests, it was determined that Stutzman has Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia. Due to complications, such as H1N1 influenza, a bacterial infection and pneumonia, Stutzman was airlifted from FSJ Hospital to Prince George and now is at Vancouver General Hospital.

Since that time the Doctors discovered Stutzman had a bad gallbladder which was then removed. Doctors then decided to wake Stutzman from his sedation by reducing his oxygen to 65% temporarily and then they could speak to him and let him know what was happening.

Stutzman’s Mother, Karen Stutzman says, “Unfortunately, he has been sedated so long he did not even know he was in Vancouver.”

Karen Stutzman goes on to say “The good news is they took the ventilator out December 4th, he had quite a struggle for a few hours but he is stable now still has a feeding tube in. Eric is alert and wants to come home but it’s too early, unfortunately. He is still in ICU and it appears the pneumonia is gone.”

“Eric was able to sit in a wheelchair for half an hour, it is slow but sure progress,” said Karen Stutzman

Eric’s sister Bethany wrote, “Let’s just remember this is a marathon and not a sprint. He climbed a pretty steep hill last week, now he may need to sit for a bit before climbing the rest of the mountain.”