Explosion Monday afternoon at Trimac in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP, Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance all responded to what eyewitnesses call an explosion at the Trimac yard.

The Dawson Creek Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call just after 3 p.m., but couldn’t release any further information. One pumper unit ant three command vehicles all attended the scene on 92 avenue.

WorkSafeBC says they were notified at 3:15 pm by the Dawson Creek Fire Dept. about an incident involving a worker. Preliminary details indicate an explosion resulted in one injury at a building on 92nd Avenue in Dawson Creek.

The incident has now been handed off to WorksafeBC to investigate. A tip to Energeticcity.ca also says two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

