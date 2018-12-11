3.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 10, 2018
A stock image of the Trimac Building in Dawson Creek on 92 avenue
News

Explosion Monday afternoon at Trimac in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP, Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance all responded to what eyewitnesses call an explosion at the Trimac yard.

The Dawson Creek Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call just after 3 p.m., but couldn’t release any further information.  One pumper unit ant three command vehicles all attended the scene on 92 avenue.

WorkSafeBC says they were notified at 3:15 pm by the Dawson Creek Fire Dept. about an incident involving a worker. Preliminary details indicate an explosion resulted in one injury at a building on 92nd Avenue in Dawson Creek.

The incident has now been handed off to WorksafeBC to investigate.  A tip to Energeticcity.ca also says two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

As we get more information, we will post updates on this website.  If you have any information to share, email news@moosefm.ca

Adam Reaburn
