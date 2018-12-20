-3.6 C
A photo of the project proposed by Exxon
Home Canadian Press Exxon Mobil withdraws application to approve $25 billion B.C. LNG project
Canadian Press Energy News News

Exxon Mobil withdraws application to approve $25 billion B.C. LNG project

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – The B.C. government says Exxon Mobil Corp. has withdrawn its environmental assessment application for a $25-billion LNG export facility it proposed in 2015.

The apparent shelving of the project is a blow to the West Coast liquefied natural gas export industry which at one time featured about 20 proposals but has resulted in only one firm commitment to build.

The withdrawal came in a one-sentence update on the website of the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office. Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The project had been proposed by Exxon and its Canadian partner, Imperial Oil Ltd., for Tuck Inlet in the Prince Rupert area on B.C.’s north coast.

Earlier this year, Calgary-based Imperial took a writedown of $289 million on its northern B.C. Horn River shale gas development, a 50-50 venture with Exxon that was once expected to become a major supply source for B.C.’s LNG industry.

In October, Royal Dutch Shell and its partners announced final investment approval for the $40-billion LNG Canada project, including a gas liquefaction plant in Kitimat on B.C.’s coast and a 670-kilometre gas supply pipeline.

Previous articleThe Financial Post reports LNG Canada’s $40 billion project in Kitimat ‘at risk’

