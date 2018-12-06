-10.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 6, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Farmers Advocate Office in Dawson Creek. Source Farmers Advocate
Home News Farmers Advocate Office seeking participants for evaluation survey
NewsRegional

Farmers Advocate Office seeking participants for evaluation survey

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Farmers Advocate Office is currently seeking participants to fill out an evaluation survey.

On behalf of the Peace River Regional District, MNP LLP is conducting an evaluation survey on the Farmers Advocate Office as an independent third party.

The Regional District says this evaluation is to determine if the FAO is performing as expected and assess if changes and improvements to services are needed.

- Advertisement -

“This evaluation requires input from all the stakeholders and landowners in the region who have interactions with the oil and gas industry are encouraged to participate in this survey.”

The survey takes approximately five to ten minutes to complete, depending on the amount of detail you provide.

All responses must be submitted by Wednesday, December 12.

The survey can be accessed at the following link: https://form.simplesurvey.com/f/l/northeast-landowner

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleCalling all entrepreneurial spirited youths for the 2019 Junior Dragons Den Competition

RECENT STORIES

News

Calling all entrepreneurial spirited youths for the 2019 Junior Dragons Den Competition

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- This year's Junior Dragons Den is gearing up by looking for applicants to enter the...
Read more
Canadian Press

B.C. climate change plan aims to build economy around renewable energy

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia government has introduced a strategy to shift away from fossil fuels and build the...
Read more
Canadian Press

Premiers head to Montreal for tough meeting with Trudeau

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she'll have allies in the room to help push talks on...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. climate change plan aims to build economy around renewable energy

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia government has introduced a strategy to shift away from fossil fuels and build the provincial economy around reducing...

Avalanche Canada receives $25 Million to Promote Avalanche Safety

Fort St John North Peace Museum and Alaska Highway Community Society release...

What the FSJ RCMP want you to know about driving with...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.