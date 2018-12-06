Farmers Advocate Office seeking participants for evaluation survey

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Farmers Advocate Office is currently seeking participants to fill out an evaluation survey.

On behalf of the Peace River Regional District, MNP LLP is conducting an evaluation survey on the Farmers Advocate Office as an independent third party.

The Regional District says this evaluation is to determine if the FAO is performing as expected and assess if changes and improvements to services are needed.

“This evaluation requires input from all the stakeholders and landowners in the region who have interactions with the oil and gas industry are encouraged to participate in this survey.”

The survey takes approximately five to ten minutes to complete, depending on the amount of detail you provide.

All responses must be submitted by Wednesday, December 12.

The survey can be accessed at the following link: https://form.simplesurvey.com/f/l/northeast-landowner