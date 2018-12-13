Fatal collision on Alaska Highway South of Taylor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP now confirm one person has died in the collision that occurred on December 13 at around 8:30 a.m. on the Alaska Highway, south of Taylor.

Police say there was a two-vehicle head-on collision on Hwy 97 south of 230 Road, Taylor area, involving a semi-truck and passenger vehicle with one person in each.

Emergency services, Dawson Creek RCMP, Traffic Services and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service responded to the scene.

RCMP Corporal Mike Halskov says the Dawson Creek RCMP are currently investigating the collision as the cause of the crash is unknown at the moment.

The highway will be closed for the foreseeable future. Motorists are asked to monitor DriveBC.ca for updates to the road closure.