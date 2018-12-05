Finning’s successful fundraiser for United Way of Northern B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fundraising event that was held at the Canadian Brewhouse in FSJ raised a grand total of $10,517.06.
Finning hosted this event as part of their annual campaign with United Way of Northern B.C. On Friday, November 30, 2018, from 6 pm until 11 pm, the cost of the tickets to attend the event entered the attendee’s names into door prizes and included an appetizer buffet.
Two 50/50 draws occurred during the night – both exceeding $1000. Silent Auction Items were available to bid on and included big-ticket items such as a Bradly Smoker, CAT Mini Fridge, CAT Generator and many other items.
The money raised will go back into community programming in Fort St. John funded by United Way of Northern B.C. United Way of Northern B.C. thanks Finning for a very successful event and thanks to the Canadian Brewhouse for hosting the event at their venue.