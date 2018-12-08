Flyers face Athletics this Saturday in Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are headed on the road as they take on the Grande Prairie Athletics this Saturday, December 8.

During a home game on November 30, the Flyers beat the A’s in a close game 5-4.

Then on December 1, the Flyers on lost a home game 5-4 to the Falher Pirates.

- Advertisement -

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says this loss comes down to conditioning and he feels that the Flyers were the better team overall.

“It’s conditioning; guys aren’t showing up for practice with half a dozen here, ten there. I can’t do anything out there that’s noticeable… it’s the simple little things. We were the better team but it’s just, again, they wanted it more than us by the looks of it.”

This Saturday, the Flyers are looking for a win as they take on the Grande Prairie Athletics. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Centre.