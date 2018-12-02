Flyers fall short to Pirates on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers fell short as they played host to the Falher Pirates on Saturday at the North Peace Arena.

In the first period, after some struggle, at 7:38 into the game Joey Massingham scored one with an assist from Rick Cleaver making it 1-0 over the Pirates.

But the Flyers lead would not last long as the Pirates scored a goal at 7:33 left in the frame tying the score at 1-1.

- Advertisement -

Then with 1:31 left in the period, the Pirates scored another goal on the Flyers in a powerplay situation making the score 2-1 at the end of the first.

In period two, it was once again a fierce battle to make a goal early on in the period.

Eventually, at 9:36 left in the frame, Kelly Loudoun shot one into the Pirates’ net with a feed from Tanner LaSaan tying the score at two apiece.

Then at 7:12, the Pirates would regain the lead as they scored making it 3-2 over the Flyers.

Not willing to give in, Brandon Pfeil scored on Falher with a feed from Tanner LaSaan and Kelly Loudoun tying up the score at three apiece heading into the third.

At 45 seconds into the third frame, the Pirates broke the tie making it a 4-3 lead over the Flyers.

It was a tough period for the Flyers as they kept making shots on goal with little success of burying one past the Pirates’ goalie. Shots on goal at 7:00 left in the game was 48-32 for the Flyers.

At 1:15 remaining in the period, the Pirates scored another goal on the Flyers putting the score at 5-3.

Not giving up, Tanner LaSaan scored on Falher with one second left in the game with a feed from Reid Campbell and Kelly Loudoun.

With the time on the clock expiring, the Flyers fell short to the Pirates 5-4.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says this loss comes down to conditioning and he feels that the Flyers were the better team overall.

“It’s conditioning; guys aren’t showing up for practice with half a dozen here, ten there. I can’t do anything out there that’s noticeable… it’s the simple little things. We were the better team but it’s just, again, they wanted it more than us by the looks of it.”

Up next, the Flyers are on the road as they take on the Athletics in Grande Prairie on December 8. Game time is 8:30 p.m.