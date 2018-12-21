Flyers fall to Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers had a challenging game on Thursday as they hosted the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

In period one, it was a tough start for the Flyers as the Canucks scored on a power play at 4:04 into the period taking the lead 1-0.

Then with 1:49 left in the frame, Daylen Pearson would send one into the Canucks net with an assist by Jeff Shipton tying the score at one apiece.

In the second period, the Canucks would not lighten up on the Flyers as they would score two more points during the frame with one at 3:07 into the period and the other with 2:10 remaining in the frame.

The score at the end of the second period would be 3-1.

The challenge for the Flyers would continue into period three as the Canucks would score another goal at 33 seconds into the frame making the score 4-1.

Then with 23 seconds after that goal, the Canucks would put another one into the Flyers net sending the score 5-1.

After many great attempts to catch up, the Flyers would end up falling to the Canucks 5-1.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says the team didn’t put in their greatest effort into playing.

“Nothing seemed to go our way tonight. Guys were fighting the puck, not getting to the net, and then Travis (McLean) wasn’t at the top of his game either but, I mean, Travis has been bailing them out all year. So now it was their turn to take care of him and they didn’t do it.”

Up next, the Flyers are on the road tomorrow night (Saturday) as they visit the Canucks for a rematch game. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.