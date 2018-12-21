-4.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Flyers had a challenging game as they hosted the Canucks on December 20. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Flyers fall to Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night
Sports

Flyers fall to Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers had a challenging game on Thursday as they hosted the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

In period one, it was a tough start for the Flyers as the Canucks scored on a power play at 4:04 into the period taking the lead 1-0.

Then with 1:49 left in the frame, Daylen Pearson would send one into the Canucks net with an assist by Jeff Shipton tying the score at one apiece.

- Advertisement -

In the second period, the Canucks would not lighten up on the Flyers as they would score two more points during the frame with one at 3:07 into the period and the other with 2:10 remaining in the frame.

The score at the end of the second period would be 3-1.

The challenge for the Flyers would continue into period three as the Canucks would score another goal at 33 seconds into the frame making the score 4-1.

Then with 23 seconds after that goal, the Canucks would put another one into the Flyers net sending the score 5-1.

After many great attempts to catch up, the Flyers would end up falling to the Canucks 5-1.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says the team didn’t put in their greatest effort into playing.

“Nothing seemed to go our way tonight. Guys were fighting the puck, not getting to the net, and then Travis (McLean) wasn’t at the top of his game either but, I mean, Travis has been bailing them out all year. So now it was their turn to take care of him and they didn’t do it.”

Up next, the Flyers are on the road tomorrow night (Saturday) as they visit the Canucks for a rematch game. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleCrude by rail exports rise to record level of more than 300,000 barrels per day

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies have a tough game as they hosted the Canucks on Wednesday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies renewed their rivalry with the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks...
Read more
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Brady Marzocco

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #20 forward Brady Marzocco. Each week, a different...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host third annual Food Bank Hockey Game on Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers will be hosting their third annual Food Bank Hockey Game...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

OGC says November earthquake caused by fracking

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has determined the three seismic events which occurred approximately 20 km south of Fort...

Collision at Mile 55 on Alaska Highway

Weedmart has officially opened their doors to the public

BC Hydro announces shortlist for Site C balance of plant contract

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.