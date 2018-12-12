Flyers hit the road to take on Canucks this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are on the road this Thursday, December 13, for a classic Alaska Highway rivalry game as they visit the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

The last time the Flyers played with the Canucks was at a home game on November 16.

That game was a battle for the Flyers as they kept tying up the score throughout most of the game with the Canucks eventually taking control of the puck.

- Advertisement -

Despite the Flyers best efforts, in the end, the Flyers fell 9-7 to the Canucks.

The Flyers are looking for a win as they take on the Canucks tomorrow night (Thursday) in Dawson Creek at the Memorial Arena with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, December 15, the Flyers return home for the special ‘Teddy Bear Toss‘ game as they face the Manning Comets. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.