Flyers hit the road to take on Canucks this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are on the road this Thursday, December 13, for a classic Alaska Highway rivalry game as they visit the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.
The last time the Flyers played with the Canucks was at a home game on November 16.
That game was a battle for the Flyers as they kept tying up the score throughout most of the game with the Canucks eventually taking control of the puck.
Despite the Flyers best efforts, in the end, the Flyers fell 9-7 to the Canucks.
The Flyers are looking for a win as they take on the Canucks tomorrow night (Thursday) in Dawson Creek at the Memorial Arena with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.
Then on Saturday, December 15, the Flyers return home for the special ‘Teddy Bear Toss‘ game as they face the Manning Comets. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.