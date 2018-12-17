Flyers shutout Comets at home game on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were home on Saturday as they were host to Manning Comets for the ‘Teddy Bear Toss Game’.

At 9:36 left in the first period, Rick Cleaver would make the first goal of the night with a feed from Joey Massingham and Adam Horst taking a one-point lead over the Comets.

Since it was a Teddy Bear Toss game, Flyers fans tossed their stuffies on the ice following the first goal. All teddy bears tossed were donated to the Salvation Army as part of their Christmas Hamper Drive.

Then with 29 seconds left in the frame, Rick Cleaver made his second goal of the night with a double assist from Adam Horst and Lien Miller-Jeannotte making the score 2-0.

In period two, the scoring would continue with the Flyers as Joey Massingham made a goal at 45 seconds into the frame with a feed from Adam Horst and Rick Cleaver putting the score at 3-0.

Then at 38 seconds following that goal, Jordan Gies would send one into the Comets net with Tanner LeSann and Reid Campbell on the assist making it a 4-0 lead.

In the third period, the Flyers continued to maintain the lead over Manning.

At 23 seconds into the frame, Brandon Pfeil scored a goal with a feed from Rick Cleaver and Adam Horst sending the score 5-0.

Then at 4:59 into the period, Lien Miller-Jeannotte sent one into the net with an assist by Jordan Gies and Jeff Shipton making it a 6-0 lead over the Comets.

The scoring continued as Rick Cleaver put one in the net at 7:51 into the period with a feed from Adam Horst and Sam Brennan setting the score 7-0.

Then at 58 seconds following that goal, Brandon Pfeil would make his second goal of the night with a double assist from Lien Miller-Jeannotte and Tanner LeSann making it an 8-0 lead over the Comets.

Throughout the remainder of the game, the Flyers would not let the Comets score shutting them out with a score of 8-0.

Flyers Manager, Lee Hartman, says the team had a good outing and the goalie played pretty well.

“Good outing by our team, good defensive game and Ty (Gullickson) played really good in the net.”

Up next, the Flyers are home this Thursday, December 20, as they host the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.