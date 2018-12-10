Flyers suffer tough loss against the Athletics on Saturday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers were on the road Saturday as they had a tough game against the Grande Prairie Athletics.

In the first period, the Athletics took the lead as they scored at 8:13 left in the frame making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

Despite making 11 shots on goal, the Flyers were unable to send the puck into the net during the first frame.

In period two, there were no goals from either team, but some penalties were handed out, with each team receiving five penalties.

Then in the third, the A’s scored two more goals on the scoreless Flyers, making the lead 3-0.

In the end, the Flyers were unable to net a goal finishing 3-0 to the Athletics.

Up next, the Flyers are heading to Dawson Creek this Thursday, December 13, to take on the Senior Canucks. Game time is 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.

Then on Saturday, December 15, the Flyers are at home as they take on the Manning Comets for a special Teddy Bear Toss game. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.