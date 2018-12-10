3.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 10, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Flyers visited the Grande Prairie Athletics on Saturday. File Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Flyers suffer tough loss against the Athletics on Saturday
Sports

Flyers suffer tough loss against the Athletics on Saturday

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers were on the road Saturday as they had a tough game against the Grande Prairie Athletics.

In the first period, the Athletics took the lead as they scored at 8:13 left in the frame making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

Despite making 11 shots on goal, the Flyers were unable to send the puck into the net during the first frame.

- Advertisement -

In period two, there were no goals from either team, but some penalties were handed out, with each team receiving five penalties.

Then in the third, the A’s scored two more goals on the scoreless Flyers, making the lead 3-0.

In the end, the Flyers were unable to net a goal finishing 3-0 to the Athletics.

Up next, the Flyers are heading to Dawson Creek this Thursday, December 13, to take on the Senior Canucks. Game time is 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.

Then on Saturday, December 15, the Flyers are at home as they take on the Manning Comets for a special Teddy Bear Toss game. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleHuskies sweep weekend with a win over Junior Canucks

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies sweep weekend with a win over Junior Canucks

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies swept the two-game weekend series as they visited the Dawson Creek...
Read more
Sports

Busy weekend for NPSS Grizzlies basketball

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was quite a weekend for Grizzlies Basketball, with Sr Girls taking first place...
Read more
Sports

Huskies beat Canucks in game one of weekend series

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies had a great start in the weekend series as...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

RCMP arrest suspect in Charlie Lake in connection to Pouce Coupe...

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North District Major Crimes Unit has arrested a male in Charlie Lake in connection with the death of Troy...

Godsmack and Volbeat heading out on tour with stop in Dawson...

Natural gas bills in British Columbia set to rise after pipeline...

Busy weekend for NPSS Grizzlies basketball

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.