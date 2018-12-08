-2.4 C
Saturday, December 8, 2018
Flyers to hold Christmas Family Skate on December 23

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers will be holding a Christmas Family Skate at the North Peace Arena on December 23.

Santa Claus will be there to greet Flyers sponsors, fans, volunteers, executive, players, spouses, kids, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and alumni.

Afterward, you can gather in the lower lobby for pizza, munchies, and juice.

The Flyers are reminding parents to bring a small gift for any little ones accompanying you and Santa Claus will gladly hand them out.

The Christmas Family Skate takes place Sunday, December 23, starting at 3:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

