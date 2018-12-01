Flyers win close game against Athletics

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers had a close game as they hosted the Grande Prairie Athletics on Friday night.

At 4:13 into the game, Rick Cleaver shot one on the A’s with a feed from Joey Massingham and Reid Campbell making the score 1-0.

Then with just shy of two minutes following the Flyers goal, Grande Prairie scored making it tied at one apiece.

- Advertisement -

Time would pass until another goal was scored as the Flyers battled for control of the puck.

Eventually, at 3:45 left in the period, Rick Cleaver would make his second goal of the night on a power play with a double assist from Brandon Pfeil and Rylan Syderoff making the score 2-1.

But then with 31 seconds following that goal, the Athletics would tie the score once again, making it 2-2.

In the second period, some penalties were handed out to both teams for a series of infractions.

Then with 9:02 left in the frame, Kelly Loudoun broke the tie by scoring on the A’s with an assist by Tanner LaSaan.

At 5:30 left in the period, the scoring would continue for the Flyers as Joey Massingham put one in the net with a feed from Rick Cleaver and Kelly Loudoun. This goal would make the score 4-2.

In period three, the Athletics started to make some ground on the Flyers as they scored a goal at 4:58 into the period, making the score 4-3.

But this closeness would not last as at 7:24 into the frame Tanner LaSaan put one into the net with an assist from Sam Brennan strengthening their lead 5-3.

Then with 3:26 left in the game, the A’s made a goal putting them one point behind the Flyers.

The Flyers won this game 5-4 over the Athletics.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says his team had to play hard when playing against Grande Prairie, an organization that currently sits at number one in the league.

“Grande Prairie is a great team, they’re the number one team in the league right now, so we just had to play hard and when you play hard the way we did tonight you get banged up a little bit. We took a couple of injuries tonight, so hopefully, the guys will be good to go tomorrow, but we’ll see.”

As for the next game, scheduled against the Falher Pirates, Leriger expects to see more of the same in play and in the strength that the team had brought to the game.

The Flyers will be facing the Falher Pirates tonight (Saturday) with another home game at the North Peace Arena with puck drop at 8:30 p.m.