The Flyers had a battle for the puck as they hosted the Dawson Creek Canucks on November 16.
Flyers win game over Canucks in Dawson Creek on Thursday

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers had a successful game on Thursday, December 13, as they visited the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

At 2:24 into the frame, the Flyers were off to a good start as Kelly Loudoun scored a goal with an assist from Jordan Gies, making the score 1-0.

At 8:36 into the period, the Canucks would tie the score at one apiece.

Then with 17.2 seconds left in the period, Adam Horst would make an unassisted goal sending the score 2-1 over the Canucks.

In the second period, it would take some time for the Flyers to strengthen their lead over the Canucks.

Then at 8:10 left in the frame, Brandon Pfeil would score one with a feed from Rick Cleaver and Adam Horst making the score 3-1.

At 2:57 left in the period, Brandon Pfeil would go on to score another point with an assist from Rick Cleaver and Layne Stopanski making it 4-1 over the Canucks.

Then with 1:55 left in the frame, Kelly Loudoun made his second goal of the night with a feed from Jordan Gies making the score 5-1.

In period three, Dawson Creek attempt to make a comeback as they score two goals within the first seven minutes into the frame, making the score 5-3.

At 4:25 left in the period, the Flyers would strengthen their lead once again as Joey Massingham scored a goal with a double assist from Jordan Gies and James Walsh making it a three-point lead over the Canucks.

Then at 56 seconds following the Flyers goal, the Canucks scored one making it 5-4.

In desperation to stay alive, the Canucks pulled their goalie, adding another man to the ice.

This tactic did not work in Dawson Creek’s favour as Rick Cleaver scored on the empty net, making the Flyers win the game 7-4 over the Canucks.

The next game for the Flyers is tomorrow night (Saturday) as they host the Manning Comets for the Flyers’ special ‘Teddy Bear Toss‘ game. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

