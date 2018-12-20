-3.4 C
News

Fort Nelson First Nation and Chevron Canada Natural Gas Agreement

Tracy Teves

FORT NELSON, B.C. – An Agreement and Memorandum of Future Understanding was signed between the Fort Nelson First Nation and Chevron Canada Limited.

The Agreement related to Chevron’s natural gas exploration, appraisal and development activities on the Fort Nelson First Nations Traditional Territory will be the cooperation of both the First Nations and Chevron. In the spirit of mutual respect, and recognition to support responsible and sustainable economic development in a way that protects the Traditional Territory.

“Chevron values the importance of learning from and respecting the cultures of the Fort Nelson First Nation. We are committed to working with Fort Nelson First Nation to develop natural gas resources in their Traditional Territory that provides economic benefits while protecting the environment and culture for future generations.” said the President of Chevron Canada Ltd, Frank Cassulo

