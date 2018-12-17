Fort Nelson receives a surprise food delivery

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A refrigerated food truck slipped then tipped over in a ditch, north of Fort Nelson leaving its food available for residents to load up on before the contents of the truck spoiled.

Friday, December 14th, a refrigerated truck carrying $150,000 of meat, produce and fruit became an unexpected gift to the community of Fort Nelson. The truck was headed to a grocery store in Alaska, unfortunately, it ended up in a ditch then tipping over. The driver of the truck was without injury yet the contents of the truck now tampered could not be delivered.

Devan Boynton Owner/ Operator of Archies Towing recovered the tipped over truck on Saturday, December 15th and was able to get the refrigeration on the truck running to protect the food and not to spoil the produce because of the cold temperatures outside. With the truck parked in his work yard and the permission of the company owner to give away the food. Boynton was ready to share.

“The food was perfectly packaged and sealed it was in good condition to be given away,” said Boynton who welcomed the community to his towing business’s property so the contents of the truck could be removed and accessed by the community.

Sunday, December 16th word had made its way to the FB Group, ‘Rants and Raves Fort Nelson’ via several live videos posted by Lisa Gustafson. The videos showed a loader removing pallets of food from the truck as smiling happy people urge one another to take food before it spoils from the cold.

Close to 500 people came to Archie’s towing, all the food was salvaged and nothing went to waste, residents used boxes, crates and recycle bags as they shared and took food they would use. Packages of meat were wrapped and ready to be sold as they even had price tags, there were hams. pork, chicken, produce included cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and lettuce. There was even fruit, such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and grapes.

Boynton and his wife Jenna Mickie were very happy, “We felt really good,” said Boynton “We thank the town for helping us and it was nice to welcome the community to see our new location.”