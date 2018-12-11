2.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 10, 2018
News

Fort St. John City Council approves first non-medical cannabis store

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has approved the application for what could be Fort St. John’s first non-medical cannabis store.

HIVE Cannabis is currently working its way through the application process to open a store in the old Northeast News storefront on 100 avenue just down from 100th avenue and 100th street.  The approval from Council is just one step before the store opens.  The Province will now make the final decision on if and when the store opens.

Residents were given until November 28, 2018, to provide written comments. The City did not receive any comments about this application.

Dr. Neil Rockerbie is a physician in Victoria and President of HIVE Cannabis. Dr. Rockerbie currently manages and works at Westwind Medical Clinic in association with five other family physicians.

In the application to Fort St. John Council, Dr. Rockerbie is quoted as saying “We know cannabis, we know our customers, and we know how cannabis fits into their lives. HIVE will operate as a trusted, independent link between Canada’s top Licensed Producers and the adult-use cannabis market.”

HIVE Cannabis is just one of three stores that have applied to open in Fort St. John. Another company has proposed to open in the old Mastaro Sushi building on 100 street next to Scotia Bank. The Province has also applied to open a store.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Previous articleExplosion Monday afternoon at Trimac in Dawson Creek

