Fort St John Flyers suffer tough loss against Canucks as they head into Christmas Break

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers had a tough game on December 22 as they visited the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

At 8:50 remaining of the first period, in a power play, the Canucks scored a goal on the Flyers taking the lead 1-0.

Then with 6:38 left in the frame, Dawson Creek would score another goal making it 2-0 over the Flyers.

But with 3:13 left in the period, Ryan Forbes would shoot one into the net with a feed from Lien Miller-Jeanotte and Adam Horst making the score 2-1 behind the Canucks.

At 3:39 into period two, the Canucks would score another goal on the Flyers putting the score at 3-1.

Then at 2:43 remaining in the period, the Canucks would extend their lead by making another goal, sending the score 4-1 over the Flyers.

In period three, things did not improve for the Flyers as the Canucks would score another goal, at 1:37 into the period making the score 5-1.

Then at 2:11 into the frame, in a power play situation, Sam Brennan would sink the puck into the net with an assist by Jordan Geis making the score 5-2.

But the Canucks were not going to let the Flyers get close as they would score two more goals, at 7:37 and 7:12 left in the frame, making the final score 7-2 over the Flyers.

The Flyers are now on Christmas Break and will be back on the ice on January 5 as they visit the Regals in High Prairie with puck drop at 8:30 p.m.