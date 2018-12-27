-19.2 C
Fort St. John Flyers battled the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on December 22, File Photo by Scott Brooks
Fort St John Flyers suffer tough loss against Canucks as they head into Christmas Break

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers had a tough game on December 22 as they visited the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

At 8:50 remaining of the first period, in a power play, the Canucks scored a goal on the Flyers taking the lead 1-0.

Then with 6:38 left in the frame, Dawson Creek would score another goal making it 2-0 over the Flyers.

But with 3:13 left in the period, Ryan Forbes would shoot one into the net with a feed from Lien Miller-Jeanotte and Adam Horst making the score 2-1 behind the Canucks.

At 3:39 into period two, the Canucks would score another goal on the Flyers putting the score at 3-1.

Then at 2:43 remaining in the period, the Canucks would extend their lead by making another goal, sending the score 4-1 over the Flyers.

In period three, things did not improve for the Flyers as the Canucks would score another goal, at 1:37 into the period making the score 5-1.

Then at 2:11 into the frame, in a power play situation, Sam Brennan would sink the puck into the net with an assist by Jordan Geis making the score 5-2.

But the Canucks were not going to let the Flyers get close as they would score two more goals, at 7:37 and 7:12 left in the frame, making the final score 7-2 over the Flyers.

The Flyers are now on Christmas Break and will be back on the ice on January 5 as they visit the Regals in High Prairie with puck drop at 8:30 p.m.

Scott Brooks
