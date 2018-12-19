-4.9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
The Flyers had a battle for the puck as they hosted the Dawson Creek Canucks on November 16. File Photo by Scott Brooks
Fort St. John Flyers to host Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Thursday

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are home tomorrow night, December 20, as they host the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

The last time the Flyers had played with the Canucks was on December 13 as they were down in Dawson Creek to take on the Canucks. The Flyers ended up beating them 7-4.

Then coming off of that win, the Flyers played host to the Manning Comets on December 15. The Flyers shut out the Comets with a win of 8-0.

Currently, the Flyers are standing third in the NPHL West Division, with Grande Prairie in second and Dawson Creek in first.

NPHL current standings. The Flyers are sitting at third in the West Division. Source NPHL

Flyers Manager, Lee Hartman, says the team had a good outing and the goalie played pretty well at the home game on December 15.

“Good outing by our team, good defensive game and Ty (Gullickson) played really good in the net.”

The Flyers are home this Thursday night as they host the Dawson Creek Canucks. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Scott Brooks
