Fort St. John Huskies donates over $3,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. John, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies recently donated over $3,000 to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Throughout October and November, the Huskies held two fundraising events.

On October 24, the Huskies held a special game night in support of Women’s Cancer Awareness. That night included the wearing of pink jerseys, games and a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going towards cancer research. From that night, the Pups were able to raise $1,480.95.

Then on November 24, the Huskies held a special game night in support of Men’s mental health as part of the Movember Campaign in partnership with Mighty Peace Brewing and Beard’s Brewing. Each brewery donated $2 for every growler purchased that day. The Huskies managed to raise $1,672.25 from that event.

In total, the Huskies donated $3,153.20 to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Megan Brooks, of the Hospital Foundation, says all the money will go towards the Hospital’s Cancer Treatment and Diagnostic Fund.

“They gave the money to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation for the Cancer Treatment and Diagnostic Fund. It’s really cool when third-party events happen, we just hear about them and collect the cheque.”

To learn more about Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, you can visit fsjhospitalfoundation.ca