-4.9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Huskies battled to keep the puck away from their net as they hosted the Junior Canucks on December 8. The Huskies will be hosting the Canucks tonight. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Fort St. John Huskies host Dawson Creek Junior Canucks tonight
Sports

Fort St. John Huskies host Dawson Creek Junior Canucks tonight

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are home tonight, December 19, as they host the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks before the Christmas break.

Recently, the Huskies have been facing some of the top teams in the league.

Last weekend, the Huskies managed to sweep a two-game series against the North Peace Navigators, placing the pups in first place in the standings with 16 wins and 6 losses.

- Advertisement -

The Junior Canucks are in 2nd place, with the Navigators in 3rd.

Current NWJHL Standings. Source NWJHL

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says the team played their cleanest game of the season on Saturday.

“That first game that we played, that first period, was about as clean as I’ve seen this hockey club play all year. We didn’t score any goals, but just how we played the game and how we controlled it, it was really good to see.”

The game against the Canucks goes tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleCRTC reducing unsolicited and illegitimate calls to Canadians

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Bantam Predators win Gold at Mackenzie Tournament on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Bantam Predators Female hockey team was on the road this weekend as they took...
Read more
Sports

Inconnu Swimmers compete at JP Fiset 2018 Swim Meet in Edmonton

Norah Vogan -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This last weekend our Inconnu swimmers competed at the four-day JP Fiset 2018 Swim Meet...
Read more
Sports

Flyers shutout Comets at home game on Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers were home on Saturday as they were host to...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

CSIS gathered info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - Canada's spy service collected some information about peaceful anti-petroleum groups, but only incidentally in the process of investigating legitimate threats to...

FortisBC says customers can resume normal gas use following pipeline fire

Bantam Predators win Gold at Mackenzie Tournament on Sunday

Yellow Vests Canada to hold next rally this Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.