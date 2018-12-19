Fort St. John Huskies host Dawson Creek Junior Canucks tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are home tonight, December 19, as they host the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks before the Christmas break.

Recently, the Huskies have been facing some of the top teams in the league.

Last weekend, the Huskies managed to sweep a two-game series against the North Peace Navigators, placing the pups in first place in the standings with 16 wins and 6 losses.

The Junior Canucks are in 2nd place, with the Navigators in 3rd.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says the team played their cleanest game of the season on Saturday.

“That first game that we played, that first period, was about as clean as I’ve seen this hockey club play all year. We didn’t score any goals, but just how we played the game and how we controlled it, it was really good to see.”

The game against the Canucks goes tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.