Sunday, December 2, 2018
Sports

Fort St John Huskies visited Fairview Flyers on Saturday

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road on Saturday as they visited the Fairview Flyers.

At 6:21 into the game, the Huskies were off to a rough start as Cooper Willms received a two-minute penalty for tripping.

With the pups being one man down, the Flyers took advantage of the opportunity and scored a goal making it 1-0 for Fairview.

The Huskies would trail one point behind the Flyers for most of the period until at 1:01 left in the frame, in a power play situation, Jared Loewen shot one into the net with a feed from Aiden Craig-Steele and Alex Nimmo tying the score at one apiece.

In period two, in another power play advantage, Jared Winkel scored a goal at 7:28 into the frame with a double assist from Gary Loewen and Alex Nimmo putting the score at 2-1.

Then with 22 seconds left in the period, in a power play, Nathan Brownlee scored his first goal with the Huskies with a feed Aiden Craig-Steele and Gary Loewen sending the score 3-1 over the Flyers.

During the third period, the Huskies would receive four penalties for a number of infractions. Despite the Huskies having fewer men on the ice, the Flyers were unable to make a goal during the power plays.

At 7:08 left in the frame, Fairview eventually did manage to get another goal on the pups making the score 3-2.

Then with 55 seconds left in the game, Jared Winkel would score another goal with an assist from Alex Nimmo winning the game 4-2 over Fairview.

The next game for the Huskies is on the road as they visit the Sexsmith Vipers. The game is this Wednesday, December 5 at the Sexsmith Arena with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

 

Scott Brooks
