Fort St. John man arrested near Trail

TRAIL, B.C. – The RCMP have arrested Ishmani Baker of Fort St. John near Trail.

Baker was arrested at a rural property on Columbia Road, in Trail, BC. Baker was arrested for his ten unendorsed Warrants of Arrest out of Fort. St. John. B.C.

The arrest was made on December 7, 2018, at 10:40 a.m. when police officers from the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment, Kootenay Boundary Regional GIS, Trail and Castlegar Crime Reduction Unit, West Kootenay Traffic Services, Kootenay Containment Team, and Cranbrook Police Dog Services attended the rural property.

Baker will be facing criminal charges in addition to the ones from Fort St. John.

Stolen property was also located during the arrest and will be returned to the owners.