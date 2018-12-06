Fort St John North Peace Museum and Alaska Highway Community Society release new book

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John North Peace Museum and the Alaska Highway Community Society have recently released a new book.

The book, ‘Signposts and Promises – Canada and the Alaska Highway’, compiles research and stories collected during the process to nominate sites along the Alaska Highway Corridor as a National Historic Site.

Julie Harris and Frank Edwards are the authors of the book.

The book is described as “a beautifully designed and lavishly illustrated large-format book that celebrates the Alaska Highway’s extraordinary natural and cultural landscape.”

Signposts and Promises is available at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum for $29.95.

The Museum says this book is a great way to commemorate this engineering marvel and learn more about local history.

For more information, you can call the Fort St. John North Peace Museum at 250-787-0430.