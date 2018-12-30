Fort St. John receives over 17 cm of snow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The last snowstorm of 2018 brought with it over 17 cm of snow in Fort St. John.

According to Environment Canada, the Fort St. John Airport received 17.8 cm of snow on Saturday. The snow should clear up Sunday morning, but strong winds are expected for the rest of the day.

The wind will gust up to 40 km/h throughout the day bringing with it wind chill values of minus 29. The temperature is expected to improve on Monday with a high of minus three and two on Tuesday.

In Grande Prairie, Environment Canada says the airport received 18.3 cm of snow. In Dawson Creek the weather station is only reporting 10 cm of snow, we will have to see if Environment Canada updates that number.

Before heading out on area highways, make sure to visit www.drivebc.ca or if your travelling into Alberta, 511.alberta.ca